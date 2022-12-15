FCCPC begins investigation into generator importation, manufacturing, others

The Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission has commenced broad investigation into segments of the importation, manufacture, assembling and or distribution of generators.

This was contained in a statement by Babatunde Irukera, Chief Executive Officer of the Commission, on Wednesday.

He said the investigation was due to credible intelligence and preliminary inquiry obtained.

Irukera said the commission on November 16, 2022 obtained a search warrant and order of the Federal High Court after convincing the court of probable cause and prima facie evidence of infringements of the FCCP Act.

He said that the purpose of the warrant and order was to secure vital information and evidence from key targets and large industry players whose businesses and practices had been implicated in the intelligence procured.

Irukera said that surveillance work had already been done.

According to him, the investigation is progressing with forensic analysis, hearings, questioning, and other evidence gathering tools.

He said that information with respect to Jubaili Brothers, Mikano International Limited and JMG would be very useful to the commission’s investigation.

Irukera said: “The commission is keenly interested in receiving feedback or experiences with respect to dealings; or any relevant knowledge of the business or practices of generator sellers or distributors.

“The commission is interested in any knowledge with respect to pricings, multiple, or duplicitous equipment models, import and or customs clearing practices; and any mutual communication or coordination between companies.

“The commission welcomes information, including anonymously, and will protect the identities of contributors who so request.

“Where a contributor desires direct engagement, the Commission will provide the same, under secure circumstances, or otherwise at the direction of the contributor.

“Information can be sent to a secure dedicated email address created by the commission; [email protected]”





