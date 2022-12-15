FG opens Abuja-Kano road to ease traffic ahead of festivities

The Federal Government has opened the Abuja-Kaduna Expressway temporarily ahead of Christmas and New Year celebrations to ease traffic.

Folorunsho Esan, Director, Highway Construction and Rehabilitation, Federal Ministry of Works and Housing, said this.

Esan spoke while inspecting the three sections road project.

He said: “The two lanes of over 380km will be opened for commuters’s use between now and January when the contractors are expected to resume after the Christmas break.

“All barriers will be removed from Abuja to Zaria to enable commuters move safely.

“The project will be completed before May 29.

“We are working towards it.”

In the same vein, Finn Drosdowski Project Manager of Julius Berger, said the company has been on the project since 2018.

Drosdowski said: “When you look at the process, you will see that we are on track.

“We will be on break from Christmas period.

“Nigerians will be travelling so there is need to make the road accessible for them.”





