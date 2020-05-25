A former Director-General of Imo Broadcasting Corporation, Sir T.C. Okere, has allegedly stabbed his wife of 50 years to death this morning, The Sun is reporting.

The incident occurred in Imerenwe, Ngor-Okpala Local Government Area of Imo State.

According to The Sun, the murdered wife was a retiree of the Imo State Polytechnic, Umuagwo.

The spokesman of the Imo State Police Command, Orlando Ikeokwu, has confirmed the incident.

Ikeokwu said the police will soon commence an investigation into the matter.

He said: “It is true that the former Director-General of the state-owned broadcasting corporation TC Okere allegedly stabbed the wife to death this morning and the command will soon commence an investigation into the matter.”