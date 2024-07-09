Euro 2024: Spain dare France, Netherlands battle England for final spot

Spain and France will test strength against each other in the semi finals of the Euro 2024 tournament, while the Netherlands will challenge England.

These matches in Germany involving some of the top nations in European football are set to be broadcast on GOtv.

Mikel Merino’s 120th minute header earned Spain 2-1 victory over host nation, Germany, as La Roja extended their unbeaten run against the Germans in major tournaments to five matches.

However, for their clash with France, Luis De La Fuente’s men will be without the injured Pedri and veteran defender, Dani Carvajal, who picked up a suspension.

France, on the other hand, have managed to advance to the semi finals without scoring from open play as Les Bleus defeated Portugal 5-3 on penalties after their game ended 0-0.

Didier Deschamps is hoping his side can maintain their defensive sturdiness against an attack minded Spain.

On Wednesday, Ronald Koeman will hope to inspire his countrymen to victory against 2021 finalist, England, when they meet.

The Oranje came from behind to defeat Turkey 2-1 in the quarter finals as they booked their place in the semi finals of the Euro for the first time since 2004.

While the Three Lions are aiming to make consecutive Euro finals under Gareth Southgate’s tutelage. Bukayo Saka was the hero on Saturday against Switzerland, having scored the equaliser to take the match into extra time before scoring the decisive penalty to push England into the next round.

Three of the semi finalists are previous champions and they are hoping to add to their tally.

Spain have won on three occasions: 1964, 2008 and 2012, while France won the trophy in 1984 and 2000 respectively.

Ronald Koeman, incumbent Netherland coach, was part of the squad that won the country’s only Euro trophy in 1988.

England are seeking their first taste of glory.

