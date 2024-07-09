Watchmen, one other docked for allegedly stealing church’s offering, diesel  

Some security personnel were on Tuesday brought before an Ogudu Magistrates’ Court, Lagos, for allegedly stealing N250,000 and 50 litres of diesel valued at N50,000 from a Catholic Church.

The defendants are Victor Odeh, 22; Jeremiah Negedu 32; Ubi Mbeh, 40; and Idris Olatunji, 44.

They are standing trial on three counts of conspiracy, stealing and burglary preferred against them by the police.

The prosecutor, Inspector Sunday Bassey, told the court that the defendants committed the offences on July 1, at about 1.00am, at St Agnes Catholic Church, Maryland, Ikeja, Lagos.

He said that the defendants conducted themselves in a manner likely to cause breach of the peace by entering into a church premises and stealing N250,000 from the offering box, and 50 litres of diesel worth N50,000.

“The defendants, who are all security men of the church, connived with the last defendant, Olatunji, to come into the premises to steal.

“Olatunji pretended he was bringing in a sick patient to the Church hospital and with the help of others, gained entrance into the chapel with their own key.

“Then they opened the offering box to take the money. They also took 50 litres of diesel,” Bassey reported.

He said that the offences contravened Sections 287, 311 and 411 of the Criminal Law of Lagos, 2015.

Section 311 stipulates an imprisonment for seven years for anyone who breaks and enters a building ordinarily used for religious worship and commits a felony.

The defendants pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The Magistrate, M.O Tanimola granted the defendants bail in the sum of N100,000 each with two sureties in like sum.

She ordered that the sureties should be gainfully employed and reside within the court’s jurisdiction.

Tanimola adjourned the case until July 16 for mention.

