Erotic Monday Night: Sex after a rainy reception, by Tiwa Says

The weather these days is as unpredictable as the cost of food in the market. You wake up to a sunny day, but within minutes, it becomes cloudy and starts to rain heavily. I especially feel for those having one celebration or the other these days because of the unpredictable weather.

Such was the case the other weekend when I went for a colleague’s wedding. The reception was an outdoor event and the rain was so heavy it cut the party short. Rotimi and I stepped into the event wet and the rain continued so we couldn’t really enjoy the event. The bride and groom had to leave the venue early. I felt bad for them because of all the money spent to make the event a spectacular one.

We got back to the flat drenched. As soon as we got in, we got out of our wet clothes and stepped into the shower. Luckily the water was warm. It trickled down our already wet bodies like a soothing balm. So soothing that it led to something more.

Rotimi poured some bath gel on me and washed my body, paying special attention first to my breasts. He raised up my twin babies and washed underneath. Then he rubbed lightly on my nipples while washing away the lather under the flowing water. I shivered.

He went further down, spread my legs and washed my coochie. Softly and lightly cleaning between the folds. Then he slipped his finger in and finger fucked me. My legs weakened, but I took it all in.

We kissed deeply under the cascading water. Our tongues rolling on each other while we explored our mouths. I brought out my tongue and licked his face. Then his neck. Finally, I licked his ears. And he shivered again. But I wasn’t done.

I took some gel and washed his penis, lifting the balls gently and washing underneath. It felt so delicate in my hands. I even washed his butthole and the space between that place to his balls. He was loving the treatment.

I went down and took each ball in my mouth, sucking and licking gently. Rotimi held on to my head, rocking it back and forth as I sucked. I used the tip of my tongue to tickle the dick head before putting the whole dick in my mouth. I sucked like it was my favourite lollipop, but I didn’t want him to pop in my mouth so I stood, turned my back and squatted.

He entered me from the back, giving me some wet hard strokes. I held on to the toilet closet as he gave me back shots. We both couldn’t hold on for long. I came, calling his name. He came shortly afterwards, gripping my ass hard.

We rinsed off again and went to the room to take a nap. The sex continued later that night while sipping on some red wine and watching a movie.

I would love to hear your comments: 09161129108 (WhatsApp); Telegram: @tiwa_says; and email: [email protected].