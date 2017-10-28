EPL: Arsenal fight back to edge Swansea

Arsenal moved into fourth place on the Premier League table with a 2-1 comeback win in Saturday’s clash with Swansea City.

The visitors took the lead through Sam Clucas, but goals from Sead Kolasinac and former Cardiff City midfielder Aaron Ramsey secured a 10th successive league win for the Gunners at the Emirates Stadium.

The opening stages of the game were dominated by the home side, with Ramsey seeing a shot well blocked by and Alexis Sanchez firing too close to former Gunners stopper Lukasz Fabianski.

The home side continued to control the pace of the game, with Sanchez again going close with a curling effort from inside the box which missed the target, but completely against the run of play, Swansea went in front.

Chelsea loanee Tammy Abraham threaded a terrific ball through to the advancing Clucas, who kept his composure to send the ball through the legs of Petr Cech for his goal since a summer move from Hull City.

Just before the break, Jordan Ayew should have double Swansea’s lead but despite only having Cech to beat, the Ghanaian international was superbly denied as he attempted to flick the ball over the goalkeeper.

Arsenal needed to improve after the restart and it took the home side just six minutes to get back on level terms through Kolasinac, who received the ball at the back post from Ozil and proceeded to lash a shot into the far corner of Fabianski’s net from 14 yards.

Moments later, Abraham had the ball in the net for Swansea but was harshly adjudged to have been in an offside position, and Arsenal soon set about capitalising on their bit of good fortune.

Laurent Koscielny powered a header marginally wide of the post but two minutes later, Arsenal were in front through Ramsey who directed the ball into the corner via Fabainski after collecting Kolasinac’s pass.

Arsenal were unsatisfied with just the two goals as Ramsey and Alexandre Lacazette went close with efforts from distance, before a shot from Hector Bellerin struck the top of the crossbar.

Arsene Wenger introduced Olivier Giroud during the final stages of the contest, and the Frenchman twice went close with speculative efforts, only to see his respective efforts fail to trouble Fabianski.