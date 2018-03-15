England may boycott 2018 World Cup

Prime Minister Theresa May has confirmed that no England delegates will travel to the World Cup in Russia this summer.

The decision comes after Russia ignored a deadline set by May to explain a nerve agent attack on former double agent Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia Skripal in Salisbury.

The United Kingdom will expel 23 Russian diplomats over the row and will also refuse to send any ministers or members of the Royal Family out to the World Cup, which begins on June 14.

Gareth Southgate’s England team are still expected to travel to the tournament, though, with their first match due to take place on June 18 when they take on Tunisia in Volgograd.

The Three Lions have also been drawn alongside Panama and Belgium in Group G, facing the former in Nizhny Novgorod on June 24 before completing their group stage against their expected main rivals for top spot Belgium in Kaliningrad on June 28.