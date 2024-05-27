Emirship tussle: Protesters planning to attack House of Assembly, others — Police

The Kano State Police Command has revealed plans by some groups to incite violence in the state over the lingering Emirship tussle.

The Command’s Commissioner, CP Usaini Gumel, made this known when he briefed newsmen on Sunday in Kano.

Gumel said that credible intelligence suggests that some individuals plan to stage protests, which could potentially lead to violence.

He identified areas of concern to include the Kano State House of Assembly, Iyaka Road, Kofar Naisa, Kofar Nasarawa, Brigade, Airport Road, Janbulo and Sani Mainenge areas in the metropolis.

He said: “The police, in collaboration with other security agencies, have taken proactive measures to prevent the escalation of tensions and maintain law and order.

“Any attempt to hold processions or gatherings that may trigger violence will be met with swift action, and those responsible will face the full force of the law.

“Residents are advised to remain calm, avoid unlawful gatherings or processions, and report any suspicious activities or individuals to security agents for prompt response.

“Joint security teams have been deployed to strategic locations across the state to ensure peace and order.

“The Police have also embarked on aggressive patrols in and outside the metropolis to deal with any form of security threat.

Also Read:

“The joint security committee has adopted a comprehensive strategy to confront any form of threat in and outside the dissolved five Emirates.

“The security measures will prevent violence and maintain the safety and security of all residents in Kano State.”

Gumel debunked rumours claiming that protesters were already on Kano streets, saying that the falsehood was being circulated by miscreants with bad intentions.