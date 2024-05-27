Emirship tussle: Dethroned Emir of Gaya speaks

The deposed Emir of Gaya, Alhaji Aliyu Ibrahim Abdulkadir, has reacted to his ouster from office.

He spoke on BBC Hausa Service after Governor Abba Yusuf removed him and others from office on Thursday.

This followed the repeal of the law by which he and five others were appointed as emirs by former Governor Abdullahi Ganduje in 2019.

Speaking with BBC Hausa, Abdulkadir said he bore no grudge against anybody.

He also revealed that he had no plan to challenge the action in court and was ready to serve in another capacity if given the opportunity.