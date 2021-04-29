The Governing Council of Ekiti State University, Ado Ekiti, on Thursday reversed itself on its earlier order proscribing workers’ unions in the institution.

Last Friday, the Council announced the immediate closure of the university and proscription of the staff unions over protracted labour disputes.

The action followed the heightening of protests and tension by the four unions which the Council said threatened peace and orderliness on campus.

The Council proscribed ASUU, the Non Academic Staff Union, (NASU), the Senior Staff Association of Universities, (SSANU) and the National Association of Academic Technologists (NAAT).

Thursday’s reversal, coming one week after the proscription, was made known in a statement issued by Bode Olofinmuagun, Head, Directorate of Information and Corporate Affairs.

He stated that the decision to unban the unions was reached after reviewing series of interventions received from well-meaning members of the public.

“Since the decision was taken, the Governing Council has received series of pleas and interventions from well-meaning individuals, corporate bodies as well as the Alumni Association of the university,’’ he stated.

The Council said also that it was reversing itself as part of efforts to create an enabling environment for further dialogue on all the issues towards the restoration of peace on campus and continuation of academic activities.

“Council has, therefore, directed that the ban placed on the activities of the four staff unions , ASUU, SSANU, NAAT and NASU on campus be lifted immediately,

“Arising from the above, normal academic activities hitherto suspended are to also resume without further delay.

“Accordingly, students are to resume on campus to continue with their normal academic activities,’’ the statement said.