Delta Police recover rifle loaded with five magazines, 220 live ammunition

The Delta State Police Command has recovered an AK-47 rifle loaded with five magazines, 220 live ammunition, two pump action guns, double barrel guns and 119 rounds of cartridges.

The Police spokesman, Bright Edafe, said the achievements were sequel to the numerous complaints from residents of Ekpan and environs on the antecedents of kidnappers and armed robbers in Ekpan, Warri, and environs.

He said that the Commissioner of Police Delta State, Wale Abass had ordered the deployment of a Chief Superintendent of Police, Aliyu Shaba, to Ekpan Police Station with a clear mandate to sanitise the area and ensure that Ekpan and environs are safe for all residents.

The newly posted Divisional Police Officer (DPO), acting on credible intelligence gathered on the hideout of suspected kidnappers, armed robbers, and the location of their weapons, on the 3rd of July 2023 at about 4pm, led a combined team of policemen attached to Ekpan Division and military personnel of 3 battalion Nigerian Army Ekpan, on a sting operation.

The combined team raided their hideout at Agadaga avenue off Jakpa road, Ekpan, where a thorough search was conducted at an uncompleted building during which one AK-47 Rifle with five magazines loaded with 161 rounds of 7.62mm ammunition, one Assault Rifle with two magazines loaded with 59 rounds of 5.56mm ammunition, two English pump-action guns, 110 rounds of live cartridges, one Double Barrel gun, one Single Barrel gun, one toy gun, cutlasses, and a bunch of charms wrapped in a cap were retrieved.

Edafe said: “A frantic effort to arrest the criminal syndicate is ongoing. The commissioner of Police Wale Abass solicits maximum cooperation from members of the public, particularly Deltans, especially in the area of making available any useful information that will aid in crime fighting to the Police.”