Delta PDP governorship candidate escapes  assassination + Photos 

The Delta State PDP Governorship Candidate for the 2023 governorship Election, Sheriff Oborevwori, on Sunday, March 12th, 2023, escaped assassination attempt by whiskers as unknown gun men ambushed his convoy and opened fire on them along the Warri/Sapele Highway.

In a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Dennis Otu, the PDP governorship candidate who is also the Speaker of the Delta State House of Assembly was returning from Sapele to Osubi when the deadly attack occurred.

According to the statement; “The convoy of the Delta State PDP Governorship Candidate, Rt Hon Sheriff Oborevwori on Sunday, March 12th, 2023 came under heavy attack from unknown gun men between Elume junction and Okuabude in Okpe Local Government Area of the state. The car which he was driven in and security vehicles attached to the convoy were riddled with bullets in the incident that took place at about 9:05pm. He had gone to Sapele for political meetings and on his way back to Osubi, the unknown gun men ambushed the convoy and launched a heavy attack on him, spraying his car and back up vehicles with bullets. Only the Grace of God and the fact that he was riding in a bullet proof car saved the life of the leading governorship hopeful in the state”.

“His brave security men rose to the occasion by engaging the suspected to be assassins in a duel which lasted for over ten minutes before the gun men took to their heels and disappeared into the thick darkness of the night. Although no life was lost, one of the security men attached to the PDP governorship candidate sustained injuries.

“The matter has been reported to the police for further investigation”, the statement added.

This is the second time suspected assassins have made an attempt on the life of the Delta State PDP Governorship Candidate for the 2023 governorship election. The first was on Wednesday, January 11th, 2023, when he escaped attempt on his life by assassins disguised as police officers opened gun fire on his convoy along Warri/Sapele Highway, while on his way to Koko, Warri North Local Government Area of the state for the commissioning of the ultra modern floating market, Ogheye.