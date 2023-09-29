Delta PDP congratulates Governor Oborevwori on Court’s ruling 

Delta Chapter of the ruling Peoples Democratic Party, PDP has congratulated the State Governor, Sheriff Francis Oborevwori, on his well-deserved victory at the State Election Petitions Tribunal.

The felicitations was contained in a message by the Chapter’s Publicity Secretary, Dr. Ifeanyi Osuoza, which reads:

“Your Excellency, our leader, it is with tremendous joy that the entire PDP family in Delta State, offer our hearty congratulations to you, on your well-deserved victory at the Governorship Election Petitions Tribunal, which confirmed what we already know, that you are undoubtedly, the duly elected Governor of Delta State.

READ ALSO:

Gov. Yusuf appoints 116 additional aides

Tribunal upholds Governor Umo Eno’s election

Nigeria @ 63: NSCDC deploys 3,000 personnel in FCT

20th Anniversary: Mediacraft Associates increases staff salaries

“The Tribunal’s decision is not only a sweet victory for all Deltans but also, a clear endorsement of the desire of our people, who came out enmasse to vote overwhelmingly for PDP, on March 18, 2023 and we applaud the judiciary for a thorough, articulate and well-delivered judgement.

“We therefore advise the three petitioners, Mr. Ken Pela, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, and Olorogun Kenneth Gbagi in good faith, not to expend more resources in these hard times, in pursuit of further litigation that will amount to futile effort, but should join hands with Governor Sheriff Oborevwori, who has indeed, started so well and exhibited impressive governance and excellent leadership skills since assuming office, to continue the fine work of delivering the dividends of Democracy to our people in line with his MORE Agenda.

“Once again, Congratulations, Your Excellency.”