Nigeria on 387 Friday recorded 387 new cases of Coronavirus Disease and two more deaths.

This was revealed on Friday by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control on its Twitter handle.

With the new cases, the country try now has a total of 9,302 cases of COVID 19 and 261 deaths.

Lagos still recorded the highest number of infections, with 254, while the FCT, Jigawa, Edo, Oyo, Rivers and Kaduna States had 29, 24, 22, 15, 14 and 11 new cases.

Borno State had six cases, Kano State three, with Plateau, Yobe, Gombe and Bauchi States having two each, while Ondo State recorded one.

As at Friday night, 2,697 persons had been successfully treated and discharged.