Eunice, the wife of the Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom, has tested positive for Coronavirus Disease.

Mrs. Ortom revealed this in a statement she personally signed on Friday night.

She said this followed the release of the result of the test conducted on her, her son and staff by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control.

She said her son and some of her staff too tested positive.

Mrs. Ortom wrote: “A few moments ago this evening, I received my result from the tests earlier carried out on me by NCDC personnel on routine screening at Government House, Makurdi which returned that I, my son, and some staff are COVID-19 positive.

“We have from this moment, gone into total isolation as required by the protocol and would immediately begin the management treatment as advised by medical experts.”