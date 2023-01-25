Commissioning of infrastructures by Buhari, development factor for Lagos – LCCI

The Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) has expressed delight at the just concluded two-day working visit by President Muhammadu Buhari to Lagos, saying that commissioning of different infrastructures by him is a significant factor in driving development in the State.

LCCI Director-General, Dr. Chinyere Almona, made this assertion in a press statement signed by her.

The President, while in the State commissioned the Lekki Deep Sea Port, Lagos Rice Mill at Imota, the 18.75killometres Eleko-Epe rigid pavement six-lane expressway, the first phase of the Blue Light Rail from Mile 2 to Marina, and the John Randle Centre for Yoruba Culture and History.

“With infrastructure remaining a critical driver of growth and development, the Lekki Deep Sea Port, Nigeria’s largest seaport with a draught of 16.5m, will support trade and commerce in Nigeria and the entire West African region.

“The 32-metric tonnes per hour Lagos Rice Mill at Imota-Ikorodu was also launched to produce rice for Lagos residents and possibly for export. The intent to ease transportation in Lagos led to the conceptualization and eventual launch of the Lagos Blue Line Rail project. This project is part of fulfilling the request for a multi-modal transport system in Lagos to ease the traffic jams experienced by Lagos residents.

“To maximize the benefits of these infrastructures and facilities, there must be a connecting rail network that supports the movement of goods and persons to fully facilitate trade and commerce within the State and across the West African borders. With this connection, Eko Rice can easily move into the West African market to explore the benefits of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA).

“With access to the African market, farmers in Lagos are encouraged to commit more investments into rice production, create more jobs, and provide more rice to beat the rising price of the product” Dr Almona affirmed.

The Chamber commended the State Government on its efforts to provide infrastructure for the State, which positively impacts the economy, growing the GDP of the State and that of the Nation.

It therefore urged finance development institutions to support rice farmers in Lagos to scale up their production capacity to meet local demand.

LCCI encouraged other State Governments to provide the needed infrastructures to spur economic activities and growth in their States.

“We also call on the Federal Government to be sensitive to the massive private investments in various states and be more intentional in creating a stable policy environment. Policy summersault has remained one of the most damaging factors to investors’ confidence” Almona declared.

President Buhari’s working visit which commenced Monday ended yesterday -Tuesday.