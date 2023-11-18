Colombia 2024: Falconets set to upstage Tanzania’s girls 

Nigeria’s U20 girls, Falconets are set to tackle their Tanzanian counterparts in a 2024 FIFA U20 Women’s World Cup African qualifying series second round, second leg encounter.

The match is to be played at MKO Abiola National Stadium on Sunday.

Both teams battled to a one-goal draw in the first leg match played at the Azam Sports Complex in Tanzania’s commercial and industrial capital, Dar es Salaam on Sunday last week, with substitute Chioma Olise putting Nigeria in front in the 57th minute.

The home girls found parity 13 minutes later when Asnath Ubamba fired home from a free kick, making Sunday’s encounter in Nigeria’s capital delicately poised for two ambitious squads.

Head Coach, Christopher Musa Danjuma will again bank on Olise, as well as FIFA U17 World Cup bronze medallist Opeyemi Ajakaye to get the goals that will take the 2022 quarter-finalists closer to another appearance at the global finals, this time in Colombia.

Nigeria has been an ever-present at the FIFA U20 Women’s World Cup since the competition was launched as an U19 tournament in Canada 21 years ago.

Goalkeeper Anderlin Mgbechi, who was between the sticks in Dar es Salaam, is again set to start, with another U17 World Cup bronze medallist Comfort Folorunsho part of a rear guard led by captain Oluchi Ohaegbulem, and which includes Jumoke Alani and Shukurat Oladipo.

Petite but creative Taiwo Afolabi, yet another U17 World Cup bronze medalist from India last year, will lead the midfield that could also have Adoo Yina and Shola Shobowale.

The Confederation of African Football has appointed Rachel Nzigire from Democratic Republic of Congo to be referee for Sunday’s decisive encounter in Nigeria, with Ngarassoum Victorine from Chad as assistant referee 1; Rachel’s compatriots Carine Puazi and Carine Ampur will be assistant referee 2 and fourth official respectively, with Christine Ziga from Ghana as the match Commissioner.