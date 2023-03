Abdel Bouhazama has resigned as coach of French first division football club SCO Angers after making a remark trivialising sexual harassment.

A player is facing charges of sexually harassing a woman in a discotheque and French media has reported Bouhazama as trying to defend him.

This was by saying: “It’s not bad, we’ve all grabbed girls before.”

The club condemned the remark on Tuesday and Bouhazama has apologised.

The coach was under pressure anyway, with the club bottom of the table.

dpa/NAN.