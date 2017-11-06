Trading on the Nigerian Stock Exchange resumed for the week on negative note on Monday with the market indicies dropping marginally by 0.02 per cent.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the All-Share Index lost 8.76 points or 0.02 per cent to close at 36,930.83 from the 36,939.59 achieved on Friday due to price loses.

Also, the market capitalization, which opened at N12.784 trillion, dipped by three billion naira or 0.02 per cent to close at N12.781 trillion.

Total topped the price losers’ chart by a loss of N11 to close at N225 per share.

7UP followed with N2 loss to close at N88, while International Breweries was down by N1.65 to close at N45.20 per share.

Flour Mills shed by 97k to close at N34.50, while UACN dropped 62k to close at N34.50 per share.

On the other hand, Guinness led the price gainers’ table with a gain of N2 to close at N102 per share.

Guaranty Trust Bank followed with a gain of 54k to close at N41.75, while United Capital gained 22k to close at N3.38 per share.

Eterna Oil garnered 20k to close at N4.25, while Cadbury increased by 17k to close at N10.28 per share.

NAN reports that the volume of shares transacted rose by 29.21 per cent as investors exchanged 466.52 million shares valued at N2.90 billion in 4,274 deals.

This was in contrast to the turnover of 361.05 million shares worth N3.68 billion traded in 4,396 deals on Friday.

Jaiz Bank was the most active stock, trading 226.77 million shares valued at N133.81 million.

FBN Holdings followed with 43.48 million shares worth N304.95 million, while Transcorp traded 27.23 million shares valued at N40.56 million.

Africa Alliance Insurance exchanged 20 million shares worth N10 million, while Diamond Bank sold 18.24 million shares valued at N21.09 million.