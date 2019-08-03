The Social Media Aide to President Muhammadu Buhari, Lauretta Onochie, has commended the Department of State Services for the arrest of the presidential candidate of the African Action Congress in the February 23, 2019 election, Omoyele Sowore.

The Aide said this in a tweet on her Twitter handle on Saturday.

Onochie alluded to an earlier tweet by Aijay @Hejeoma, that Sowore was going to set himself ablaze with the nationwide protest he is taking part in.

Aijay tweeted at 10:32pm on Friday: “I am hearing someone will set him/herself on fire on the 5th to start the ‘Revolution’.

“Odiegwu!”

The house of Sowore, the Publisher of Sahara Reporters, was stormed by the DSS operatives at 1:25am on Saturday.

Onochie then tweeted on Saturday afternoon with images of a foreign protester who set himself ablaze: “This Is What DSS Saved Sowore from. With talks about setting himself ablaze, it’s in order for the security operatives, whose role it is to safeguard both lives and properties, to take him into custody to prevent him from harming himself and get him the help he needs.”