The Third Force Movement of Nigeria under the umbrella of the Nigeria Intervention Movement has reaffirmed its commitment to the planned nationwide mass protests against bad political system and malgovernance in Nigeria, tagged: “#Revolution Now!”

The Movement pledged its support to the protest, scheduled to start on Monday, despite what it described as the “kidnapping” of one of the major forces behind it, Omoyele Sowore.

The Publisher of Sahara Reporters and presidential candidate of the African Action Congress was arrested at about 1:25am in his home by operatives of the Department of State Services.

The Third Force Movement in a statement on Saturday however reaffirmed its commitment to the protest.

It said in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Dr. Olusegun Obe: “For the avoidance of doubt, this historic Nationwide Revolutionary Action initiated by Nigerian Masses and Youths under the banner of Coalition For Revolution, CORE is purely aimed at overthrowing the corrupt and warped political system being operated by the country as well as changing the oppressive ruling class in Nigeria.

“Therefore, we have directed all our members, allies and supporters in the third force Movement, especially of the Nigeria Intervention Movement, NIM, Alliance for Defence of Democracy, ADD and some revolutionary political parties to join and support the historic mass action for a New Nigeria as already endorsed by icons like Prof Wole Soyinka, Alhaji Balarabe Musa, Dr Oby Ezekwesili among others.

“It is for this reason that we condemn in unequivocal stance the subversive arrest and detention of one of the key Facilitators of #Revolution Now!, Sowore Omoyele; the Leader of the Take It Back Movement, TIB, who was forcefully abducted in his home at about 1.25 am today, Saturday and whisked away to an unknown destination.

“We hereby demand from the Nigerian Presidency and its witch hunting Department of State Security, DSS apparatus, the immediate release of Omoyele Sowore, as his continued incarceration will not deter our forces and Cadres from embarking on the planned mass action against the oppressors of the Nigerian peoples on Monday as earlier scheduled.

“Finally, we wish to state strongly that peaceful protest or public demonstration against State or government policies is a Constitutional right of every citizen of Nigeria and so, it is illegal to criminalise or victimise any Citizen of Nigeria for openly expressing contrary stand against government’s policies and programme as currently being done by the Nigerian Presidency against the Monday mass protests of the Nigerian peoples.”