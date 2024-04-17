Bribery allegations: Ganduje, wife, others trial stalled

The failure of the Kano State government to serve criminal charges on the National Chairman of All Progressives Congress, Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, on Wednesday, stalled the arraignment of the former governor at the Kano State High Court.

Ganduje was to be arraigned alongside his wife, Hafsat Ganduje, his son, Umar Abdullahi Umar, and five others on eight count charges bordering on bribery allegations.

But he was conspicuously absent in the court.

When the matter came up before Justice Usman Malam Na’abba, only the 6th respondent through his counsel, Nureini Jimoh (SAN), was present in court while the 1st, 2nd, 3rd, 4th, 5th, 7th, and 8th respondents were conspicuously absent.

Counsel for the Kano State government, Barrister Ya’u A. Adamu told the court that they could not serve the respondents personally.

Adamu, however, attempted to move an exparte motion application seeking to serve the respondents through substituted means but counsel for the 6th respondent, Bar. Nureini Jimoh SAN objected to it.

Jimoh told the prosecution to do their homework, noting that there is no provision for service on criminal charges by exparte motion, vowing to challenge such a move at the Court of Appeal.

The Presiding judge, Justice Na’abba, however, adjourned the matter till 29th April 2024 for continuation.

The Kano State government had recently dragged Ganduje, wife, son, and five others to court over alleged corruption and misappropriation of public funds.