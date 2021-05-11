It was a cascade of tears, whimpering sobs and free flow of emotions on Tuesday afternoon as the remains of Pastor Dare Adeboye were laid to rest.

The cleric was buried after a Farewell Service at the Youth Centre, Redemption Camp, along the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway. In attendance at the farewell service were his wife, Temiloluwa; his brother, Leke Adeboye, other siblings; the Presiding Bishop of the Living Faith Church Worldwide aka Winners’ Chapel, David Oyedepo; his wife, Faith; as well as his son, Pastor David Oyedepo Jr.

He was later buried in the presence of friends, family and church members.

Dare, the third child of the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, Pastor Enoch Adeboye, died last Wednesday in Eket, Akwa Ibom State, where he was based with his family. The 42-year-old was the Assistant Pastor in charge of Region (Youth) 35 before his death. He was father to three daughters.

His death shocked the whole world as well-meaning persons including presidents, governors, and personalities condoled the 79-year-old general overseer and his wife over the death of their son.

Temiloluwa had last night during a night of tribute for her late husband said he was not afraid of death, adding that she was sure the late cleric was in heaven.

According to Temiloluwa, her husband told her before his death that if he died, he knew he was fulfilled because he had done what the Lord asked him to do.