Breaking: Okorodudu: Group pays hospital bill for release of corpse

A group, Family United By Sports, has paid the N600,000 outstanding hospital bill to ensure the release of the corpse of former Olympic boxing medalist, Jerry Okorodudu.

The hospital in Ikorodu area of Lagos State had said it would not release the corpse of the Olympic bronze medalist.

According to an earlier news report by The Eagle Online, Okorodudu was scheduled to undergo an operation in the hospital before he died.

The operation was to have been carried out lat week Saturday but for paucity of fund.

The Family United By Sports, made up of several sports personalities, including Okorodudu himself, had been trying to raise funds for the operation.

However as at the time he died, the group, headed by Godwin Enakhena, could not come up with the sum demanded for the operation, which was for the amputation of his leg as a result of acute diabetes.

But the fund was up to the N600,000 outstanding hospital bill.

Thus, the money was quickly released to the hospital in the early hours of Thursday to enable the family, led by the wife, Adenine, to take the corpse away for burial.

A member of the group told The Eagle Online that members of the FUBS had tried to raise the needed funds to assist Okorodudu, but the donation was yet to cover the cost of the operation until he died.

The member, who craved anonymity, said the group is made up of major stakeholders in the sports sector in the country, including the Nigeria Football Federation and Sports Journalists.