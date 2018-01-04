Breaking: Another Chibok girl rescued

Another from the about 300 Chibok girls abducted by members of the dreaded Boko Haram sect has been rescued by troops of Operation Lafiya Dole.

This development was confirmed by the Deputy Director Public Relations, Theatre Command Operation Lafiya Dole, Colonel Onyema Nwachukwu.

The girl, identified as Salomi Pagu, is number 86 on the list of the Chibok girls abducted on April 14, 2014.

Nwachukwu said Pegu was rescued by troops of Operation Lafiya Dole deployed in Pulka on Thursday.

He said: “So far, preliminary investigations reveal that the young girl identified as Salomi Pagu is the same as the Chibok girl published on serial 86 of the online list of abducted Chibok girls.”

He said Pagu, intercepted in the company of another young girl, Jamila Adams, about 14 years old, with a child, are in the safe custody of troops and receiving medical attention.