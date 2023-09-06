Breaking: Akpoti-Uduaghan declared winner of Kogi Central poll

The candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party for Kogi Central Senatorial District in the 2023 general election, Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, has been declared the winner.

The Kogi State Elections Petitions Tribunal made the declaration on Wednesday in Lokoja, the Kogi State capital.

The Chairman of the Tribunal, Justice K. A. Orjiakoin, said Akpoti-Uduaghan scored

54,064 votes to win the February 25, 2023 poll, while her closest opponent and candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Sadiku Ohere, polled 51,291 votes.

The Independent National Electoral Commission had declared Ohere the winner of the poll, a decision that led Akpoti-Uduaghan to challenge the outcome.

The Tribunal equally awarded her N500,000 for the cost of the petition, which is to be paid by the candidate of the APC.