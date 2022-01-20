Breaking: AFCON 2021: Nigeria gets Round of 16 opponent

Nigeria’s Super Eagles will battle the Carthage Eagles of Tunisia in the Round of 16 at the ongoing 2021 Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon.

The team finished third with three points in Group F after losing by a lone goal to Gambia in their final group game on Thursday.

Tunisia qualified for the knock out stage as best losers behind Gambia and Mali in the group.

Nigeria picked nine maximum points to seal the top spot in Group D.

Both teams will duel for the quarterfinals at 8pm on Sunday.

The three-time African champions have scored six goals and conceded one goal since they opened their campaign at the biennial championship.