Boat Mishap: Eight bodies recovered as Kebbi vows to sanitise water transportation

Governor Nasir Idris of Kebbi State says that the state government will set up a task force to sanitise water transportation as eight dead bodies have been recovered after a recent boat mishap in the state.

He spoke on Wednesday when he paid a condolence visit to the Emir of Yauri, Dr Muhammad Zayyanu-Abdullahi.

Idris said during the visit in Yauri Local Government Area of the state: “The visit is sequel to the recent boat mishap in the area that resulted in the death of many persons.

“A task force will be set up to ensure the enforcement of all safety rules and regulations on waterways in the state.

“The task force will also enforce the use of life jackets as well as prevent overloading.

“We will partner with the National Inland Waterways Authority to ensure the efficient operation of the task force.”

The Governor pledged to work in such a way that “even if there is an accident, the severity will be reduced by the special grace of God”.

Idris said the state government will take possible action to prevent the perennial recurrence of boat mishaps resulting in the loss of lives and properties.

He warned that henceforth, “any passenger who refuses to use a life jacket will not be allowed to board any boat.

“The task force will stop all boats from embarking on any journey when night falls or when the weather is bad.”

The Governor announced a donation of N1 million to each family of the victims.

Earlier, Zayyanu-Abdullahi expressed delight over the condolence visit by the Governor.

The Emir described the accident as tragic in view of the loss of lives of passengers.

He said contrary to social media reports claiming the death of 30 passengers, only 17 passengers were in the boat and eight dead bodies had so far been recovered, while the rescue operation is continuing.

“Social Media users should always verify their stories before releasing them to the public,” he cautioned.

Zayyanu-Abdullahi commended the Governor for suspending mining activities in the state, saying that the law would go a long way in ensuring security and protection of lives in the mining communities.