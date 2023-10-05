Solid minerals will boost Nigeria’s revenue — FIRS boss

The newly appointed Acting Chairman of the Federal Inland Revenue Service, Zachaeus Adedeji, has said the administration is counting on the growth of the solid minerals sector to boost the economy.

He made this comment during a courtesy visit to the Minister of Solid Minerals, Dr. Dele Alake, on Wednesday in Abuja.

Adedeji said the highest taxable limit is 18 percent of the Gross Domestic Product and the country’s declining oil and gas sector contributes 78 percent.

He said this makes solid minerals the sector that can rescue the economy.

He stated that the country’s solid minerals resource is now the toast of this administration.

He said: “This is our next oil and that is why we are here.

“We are getting it right here.

“If we get it right, it means the future of Nigeria is secured.

“We are confident that having Dr. Oladele Alake as the Minister of Solid Minerals, half of our job is secured.”

Responding, Alake assured that Nigeria will achieve economic growth and prosperity again with the implementation of initiatives, policies and programmes that will revamp the economy for rapid socio-economic development as encapsulated in the renewed hope agenda of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu-led administration.

Hee said the vision and agenda of the present administration is strongly rooted on the avowed determination of the President to uplift the country and improve the living standards of the citizenry.