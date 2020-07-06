The Vice-Chairman of the Benue State Action Committee on COVID-19, Prof. Godwin Achinge, has died of Coronavirus complications.

The state Commissioner for Health and Human Services, Dr. Sunday Ongbabo, confirmed this to the News Agency of Nigeria through a text message in Makurdi.

NAN reports that Achinge, also Deputy Vice-Chancellor of Benue State University, Makurdi, died on Sunday afternoon at an undisclosed hospital in Jos, Plateau State, where he was taken for treatment.

In his response to a text message from NAN correspondent seeking confirmation of the incident, the Commissioner replied: “Yes.”

The late Professor of Medicine died after battling with COVID-19 pandemic.

NAN reports that Governor Samuel Ortom had on Saturday disclosed that the late don tested positive for COVID-19.

The state daily update on the COVID-19 pandemic showed that it had 97 cases, out of which 40 were active, 50 discharged one relocated and six deaths.