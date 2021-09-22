BBNaija fake exit: Nini bursts into laughter as Saga cries + Video

It looks like things are getting more dramatic for Saga in the Big Brother Naija house as Biggie played a huge prank on the housemates.

Recall that The Eagle Online earlier reported that Nini was instructed by Biggie to take on a top secret task of pranking the housemate by exiting the house for 24 hours.

A disturbed Saga searched everywhere for his love interest.

When he couldn’t find her, he decided to take his protest to the front of the Diary Room with his duvet to pass the night.

He was joined by other housemates, Angel and Pere, who were making efforts to comfort him while the whereabouts of Nini remain unknown.

Biggie’s prank got Saga so emotional and he burst into uncontrollable tears as the situation remained the same.

The housemate has been in an undisclosed area in the house.

She also has access to view the rest of the housemates reaction to her exit.

She laughed as she watched Saga burst into tears.