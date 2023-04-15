Bayo Onanuga to Peter Obi: Call your mob to order before they commit murder

The Director of Media of the Tinubu/Shettima Presidential Campaign Council, Bayo Onanuga, has told the presidential candidate of the Labour Party in the February 25, 2023 election in Nigeria, Peter Obi, to call his supporters to order before the commit murder.

Onanuga made this call in a statement he issued on Friday via his verified Twitter handle on Friday.

He tweeted: “Peter Obi’s verminous mob continues to embarrass our country because it can’t stomach the reality that he woefully lost the presidential election.

“Obi should please call these noxious characters to order before they commit murder in his name.”

The call by Onanuga came amid the attack on a writer of TIMES who wrote the profile of Tinubu following his emergence as one of the top 100 men of the magazine.