AY is invited to my show but will not perform — Basketmouth

Nigerian comedian, Bright Okpocha, popularly known as Basketmouth, has disclosed that he extended an invitation to colleague, AY Makun, to attend his upcoming concert in Lagos this Sunday.

This gesture comes in the wake of Basketmouth’s public apology to AY, effectively putting an end to their 17-year-old feud.

Despite the reconciliation, Basketmouth clarified that AY would not be performing or making a cameo appearance on stage at the event, which would be held at the Eko Hotel & Suites tonight, as the programme is already scripted.

Basketmouth made this known in an Interview with Arise TV which started trending on Sunday.

He said, “AY is not on the bill to perform but he has got a ticket. He’s attending. I sent him his ticket a few days ago.

“I knew a lot of people have been asking, ‘Is he [AY] gonna perform?’ He’s not on the bill.

“In actual fact, I don’t have that many comedians on the bill. I know Bovi is introducing me. Senator, Dan The Humorous and Aproko from Abuja are performing. I got a few people from Ghana as well.

“AY can’t even make a cameo because my show is already designed. We are recording for TV so it’s a three-hour set. As we speak the guys directing and producing just came into the country about a few days ago.

“And before they even landed, we had already sealed the whole flow of the show. It’s not the kind of show where anybody would just get on stage. It’s not that kind of show. Everything is timed. Precision to perfection.”