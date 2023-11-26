Israel DMW: My ex-wife parents made me to pay them N1m for marrying her a virgin

Israel Afaere, the Logistics Manager of Davido, has offered more insight into what led to the breakdown of his less than one year marriage to Sheila.

Popularly known as Israel DMW, Afaere offered the insight as Sheila also spoke on what she went through.

He said that one of the things he suffered in the hands of Sheila’s parents was that they forced him to party with N1.2 million for marrying their daughter as a virgin.

He said he was also forced to buy a an iPhone 14 Promax worth N1.2 million for the same reason.

Afaere, who shared the screenshot of a bank transfer teller via his Instagram page, wrote: “The receipt of [N]1m, part of money sprayed at the wedding.

“Sheila’s parents held my neck to share with them since their daughter is a virgin.

“They also compelled me to buy her iPhone 14 Promax [N]1.2m, she’s using.”

The Eagle Online recalls that Sheila had accused Israel DMW of ill treatment throughout their eight months marriage.