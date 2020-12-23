President Muhammadu Buhari is currently presiding over the 29th virtual meeting of the Federal Executive Council at the Council Chamber of the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the Ministries of Aviation, Transportation, Federal Capital Territory, Education, Finance, Works and Housing, Foreign Affairs, Water Resources, Power as well as Science and Technology are expected to make presentations at the meeting.

NAN reports that the Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo; Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha; and 12 Ministers are physically attending the meeting.

The Ministers are those of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed; Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami; Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola; Aviation, Hadi Sirika; Finance, Budget and National Planning, Zainab Ahmed; and Federal Capital Territory, Mohammed Bello.

Others are Ministers of Education, Adamu Adamu; Power, Sale Mamman; Water Resources, Suleiman Adamu; Science and Technology, Dr. Ogbonnaya Onu; Transport, Rotimi Amaechi; and Minister of State Foreign Affairs, Zubairu Dada.

NAN reports that the Head of Service of the Federation, Dr. Folasade Yemi-Esan, and other cabinet Ministers are participating online in the weekly council meeting, the last in 2020, from their various offices.