Atiku Care Foundation promotes Onjewu Dickson to Zonal Director

The National Chairman of Atiku Care Foundation, Ambassador Aliyu Ibn Abbas, has approved the promotion of Jacob Onjewu Dickson from the Director of Media and Publicity in Kaduna State to the Director Media and Publicity, North West.

According to a statement personally signed by the National Chairman on Wednesday, the promotion is due to his commitment in promoting the ideology of the Atiku Care Foundation and its principal, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar.

Jacob was born in Kaduna and he speaks Idoma, Yoruba, Hausa, English.

He worked with New Nigerian Newspapers as a Reporter from 2006-2012; News Editor, Sunday New Nigerian, 2012-2013; Managing Editor, Kadascope WEEKLY, 2007-2008; Lecturer, Mass Communication (NYSC), Kaduna State Polytechnic, 2009-2010; Consulting Editor, Small Business Today, 2012-2013; Sports Correspondent (LEADERSHIP Newspapers), September 2013 to 2015; Foreign Correspondent (LEADERSHIP Newspapers), February 2015 to March 2015; Assistant Manager, Impact Innovators, March to April 2015; News Editor, New Nigerian Newspapers, March 2015 to date; Consulting Editor, AUTHENTIC News Daily (January 2016 to date); Consulting Editor, SEE Magazine (October 26 to date).

Jacob is Currently working with New Nigerian Newspapers as Online Editor (April 22, 2017 till date).

He obtained OND and HND in Mass Communication from the Kaduna State Polytechnic.

Jacob was once the President, Northern Youths Economic Growth Group, 2005-2007; Secretary-General, National Association of Idoma Students, Kaduna State Polytechnic Chapter, 2004-2005; Financial Secretary, New Nigerian Chapel of the Nigeria Union of Journalists, 2010-2013.

He is also the Publicity Secretary of the Guild of Online Reporters.