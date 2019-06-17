Arsenal have promoted Freddie Ljungberg to assistant first-team coach, effectively replacing Steve Bould going into the new season.

The former Arsenal midfielder has impressed in his work with the Under-23s in recent years, helping to bring through a talented generation of players.

Now Ljungberg will be working closely alongside Unai Emery with the Arsenal first team, tasked with helping some of those young players to make the transition from Under-23s to the first team.

Bould, who has been working as an assistant to Emery, having previously done a similar job with Arsene Wenger, will work with the Under-23 side again next season.

The promotion of Ljungberg, who played for Arsenal’s legendary Invincibles team in 2003-04, is a recognition of his growing influence and popularity inside the club.

He is already being spoken of inside the club as a potential caretaker replacement for Emery should he ever leave.