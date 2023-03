The National Welfare Secretary of the All Progressives Congress, Sir Friday Nwosu, is dead.

The party confirmed the news of the death of the National Welfare Officer in a statement on its Twitter handle on Thursday.

The statement was released at about 8:20pm.

It read: “RIP SIR F.N. NWOSU.

“Words are not enough to describe the monumental loss brought by the passing of the party’s National Welfare Secretary, Sir Friday Nwosu, on the APC family.

“May his soul rest in peace.”

