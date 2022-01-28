APC Chieftain, Osoba extols ex-ogun Military adminstrators

Former Ogun State Governor, Chief Olusegun Osoba has described former military administrators Commodore Kayode Olofinmoyin (rtd) and Col Daniel Akintonde as responsible military officers who exhibited wisdom while serving Ogun state.

Osoba made this known Wednesday while playing host to the duo, who paid courtesy call at his private residence in Lagos, recalling that inspite of military dictatorship which pervaded the country following crisis in the country, when they were in power, they exhibited the traits of responsible leaders known as ‘Omoluwab’ trait

The two term Governor emphasized that the duo never allowed power to becloud their reasoning, thus displayed the trait of through bred military professionals, who have the happiness of the governed at hearts

“I am proud to say that you served with total dedication, so am proud to have been associated with you, and am not ashamed. I want to say this publicly, you are through bred military officers, you are not a failure, and you are a success” Osoba stated

The former Governor while going memory lane said he recalled that, during his first term in office, when military took over, Akintonde took over from him, and played his role as a responsible successor.

The veteran journalist equally recalled that, on his return to the office as civilian Governor, it was Olofinmoyin who handed over power to him, without any rancor, stressing that he was convinced that the two of them are complete professionals with bountiful wisdom

Osoba while appreciating the visit, pointed out that, such gesture will contribute to fast healing of the operated knee, stressing that their coming was motivational and expressed appreciation to them.

The former military administrators in their separate remarks said the visit was to rejoice with Osoba, after a successful knee operation, praying that God will permanently perfect the healing; pointing out that he (Osoba) is a personality they hold in high esteem.

The duo pointed out that, the success of the operation at such ripe age was an indication that, God loves him, and that his (Osoba) service to the nation is still much needed, appealing to him not to ignore challenges the country is passing through.

The guests pointed out that, administration of Osoba in Ogun State has remained reference point, which subsequent governments cannot afford to ignore, adding that the records are there even years after leaving office.

The two MILADS were accompanied by the founder of Penpushing media, Prince Dimeji Kayode- Adedeji on the visit to the renowned journalism icon, who is a mentor to thousands of journalists across the globe

