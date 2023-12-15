Anti-SOM Week: NIS campaigns against illegal migration 

The Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) has sensitised Nigerians in Seme communities on the ills of illegal migration.

The men and officers of Seme Border Command and Lagos State Border Command, Friday marked Anti-SOM Week.

The event was also to celebrate the sensitisation campaign on irregular migration.

The men and officers of the Command held placards carrying different inscriptions on them.

Some of the placards read: “Smuggled migrants are subjected to torture, cruel and inhuman treatment” Use an official designated border point of entry and exit.

“Others are “Illegal entry means crossing borders without complying with necessary requirements for legal entry into the receiving State” Don’t procure illegal entry of a person into a country without valid permanent resident”.

The sensitisation which was tagged: ‘Victory Walk” saw the men and officers of the two commands dancing and walking to parks and garages within Seme, sensitising drivers, passengers and residents against the menace.

Speaking, the Controller of Seme Border Command, NIS, Comptroller Douglas Audu, said Nigerians should follow due process while travelling out of the country.

According to him, we are here to sensitise Nigerians on the ills of smuggling of migrants.

“There are many Nigerians up there who don’t know much about this, we need to let them know that if they are travelling out of the country, they should follow due process.

“This means that they have to get their passports in designated Passport Offices and visa at the embassy,” he said.

Audu said that many got carried away by promises of goodies made by people that visited them during festivals.

He said: “Some promise heaven and earth, only for the victims to fall into the pit of slavery, child labour and organ harvest.

“This is why we need to tell Nigerians that if you want to travel abroad, please do the needful.

“As an ECOWAS member country, you don’t need a visa but you must have a means of identification to enter Nigeria or go out,” he said.

He urged Nigerians to get proper documentation before leaving the country to avoid embarrassment or imprisonment.

The campaign took the men and officers to six different parks and garages within Seme, where the passengers, drivers and residents were addressed in local and English languages.

At ECOWAS Park, Chinedu Nwankwo, the Chairman of the Car Owners commended the commands for sensitising the people on the ills of illegal migration.

According to Nwankwo, many Nigerians are languishing in jail abroad because of their ignorance of travelling abroad.

He urged them to continue the exercise, adding that it would reduce the menace.