Anthony Joshua ahead of fight: I’m broke, my family too

Anthony Joshua has insisted that he still feels motivated to make an attempt to win a third world heavyweight title during the latter stages of his career.

Having lost his rematch to Oleksandr Usyk on points in August, Joshua was left to go back to the drawing board after two defeats and being out of position in the rankings.

Discussions over a showdown with Tyson Fury in December failed to reach a positive conclusion, and Joshua is now scheduled to face Jermaine Franklin on April 1.

Although the American will be facing Joshua on the back of a loss to Dillian Whyte, the away fighter gave a strong account of himself in November with many fans feeling that he edged that bout.

Regardless of the result, Joshua has indicated that the performance got his attention as he bids to try to rebuild his career at the top level.

Speaking to reporters at a press conference, the 2012 Olympic gold medallist said: “Serious. Focused. Locked in. It’s a serious fight. Good opponent. I respect all of my opponents, so if there were belts in front of him, I would be taking it the same way.

“I have to give the man respect because he is coming to fight, and that will make me keep my feet on the ground and take him seriously.”

This fight represents the first time in seven years where Joshua has not been involved in a clash with world titles on the line, that total reaching 12 contests.

Nevertheless, Joshua says that he does not feel like a fighter who is a shell of his former self, insisting that he has not taken “crazy punishment” during his time in the paid ranks.

The 33-year-old added: “I still feel fresh and young, not like a seasoned pro. I’ve said that I adapted to certain fights so that I didn’t take crazy punishment by this stage of my career. I’m war-torn, but I still feel fresh.”

While promoter Eddie Hearn has tended to indicate in the past that Joshua is motivated by legacy, Joshua surprised many at the media briefing that money was keeping him in the sport.

Quizzed on what continues to fuel him, Joshua replied: “I like making money. Straight-up. This is a prize-fighting sport.

“I’ve been broke, my family has been broke, I know what that s**t means, and I do it because I am good at it and I hustle hard, and when it is all said and done, no-one will care about me anymore, so I need to make the most of it while I am here.”

Joshua will be fighting an opponent other than Usyk for the first time since December 2020, when he beat Kubrat Pulev.