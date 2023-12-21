Amotekun arrests five suspected cultists in Osun 

Operatives of the Western Nigeria Security Network codenamed Operation Amotekun have arrested five suspected cultists in Ilesa, Osun State.

The Public Relations Officer for Amotekun in the state, Adeniyi Adesola made this known on Wednesday.

While speaking on behalf of the Amotekun Corps Commander, Brigadier-General Bashir Adewinbi (retd), he said the suspects were arrested based on intelligence.

Adesola said the suspects, Adedamola Salami, Ismail Ojo, Temitope Oguntade, Sikiru Ola and Olatunji Ezekiel were arrested by Amotekun Anti-Cultism Squad.

Also Read:

The spokesperson for Amotekun said the corps is committed to ensuring safety of lives and properties of residents of the state and vowed to curtail the criminal activities of cultists in any part of the state.

Though some of the suspects confirmed that they were arrested where they were selling Indian hemp, they however denied their involvement in cultism.

One of them, Temitope Oguntade, said, “I was arrested where I was selling Indian hemp. They caught me with the Indian hemp and brought me to Amotekun command here in Osogbo.”

Items recovered from the suspects include a locally made gun, India hemp, phones, among others. The PRO said the suspects would be handed over to the police.