ALAT by Wema unveils exciting summer internship programme

ALAT by Wema, a trailblazing digital bank, has announced the launch of its eagerly anticipated Summer Internship Program which will not only serve as a remarkable learning opportunity for young talents but also highlights Wema Bank as an exceptional place to work.

The initiative, according to the Divisional Head, Brands, People and Culture, Ololade Ogungbenro, is designed with a commitment to nurturing future leaders, offering hands-on experience that bridges the gap between academia and the corporate world.

She says participants will gain invaluable insights into the dynamic banking industry while contributing to real-time projects that impact the country.

ALSO READ:

“The summer internship program isn’t just about professional development; it’s a testament to Wema Bank’s dedication to fostering a vibrant and collaborative work environment. Participants will have the chance to interact with seasoned professionals, immerse themselves in innovative projects, and truly experience the bank’s unique culture.” Ogungbenro adds.

The ALAT Summer Internship Program is open to undergraduates between the ages of 15 and 22. Selected participants will undergo a comprehensive orientation and mentorship, working side by side with seasoned professionals across various departments.

Wema Bank continues to be at the forefront of digital transformation in the banking industry, and the ALAT Summer Internship Program is a reflection of its commitment to fostering a culture of innovation, learning, and growth.