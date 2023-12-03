Akpabio preaches message of hope at Christmas Carol

President of the Senate, Senator Godswill Akpabio says in spite of the challenges and uncertainty surrounding the world today, Nigerians should not despair, saying Jesus Christ remains the beacon of hope.

He also admonished the Christian faithful to embrace Jesus’s teachings in order to discover strength, redemption and the promise of eternal life.

Akpabio made this known in his speech as the Chief Host to the 20th Anniversary edition of the Service of Nine Lessons tagged ‘the National Carols 2023″ jointly organised by the Nigerian Television Authority (NTA), Radio Nigeria and Voice of Nigeria at the National Ecumenical Centre, Abuja.

He noted that the power of hope resonates deeply within Nigeria, urging Nigerians to show compassion and forgiveness towards one another.

“As we gather here today, united in celebration and joy, we are reminded of the true essence of Christmas – the birth of Jesus Christ, our eternal hope. Let us, therefore, reflect upon this profound theme of “Jesus Our Hope,” and embrace His love and grace.

“In Nigeria, the power of hope resonates deeply within us. We have faced our fair share of trials and tribulations, but our faith and the hope found in the message of Jesus have kept us resilient. Today, as we celebrate Christmas in unity and love, let us rekindle that hope within our hearts, inspiring change, forgiveness, and compassion towards one another”.

The Senate President who read the Eight Lesson from Matthew 2: 3-6, said “This Christmas carol event, graciously organised by the Nigeria Television Authority, serves as a reminder for us all that our hope in Jesus shall never fail because God’s word shall never pass away. His love, which was made manifest in Christmas, shall never cease and it brings good will and peace to all of mankind.

“In celebration of this, we have come to witness the power of music, transcending barriers, and touching the depths of our souls. We are reminded of the angelic music the shepherds heard when they heralded his birth. As we embrace these harmonious melodies, let us remember that they, too, carry the message of hope through the ages, reminding us of Jesus’ everlasting impact on humanity”.

According to Akpabio, “In this season of joy, may Jesus’ birth echo within us all, guiding our thoughts, our words, and our actions. May His hope reignite our spirits, encouraging us to spread love and kindness to those around us. Each small act of goodwill can illuminate a life, bringing light to the darkest corners of our world.

“As we sing our carols and rejoice together, may Jesus, our eternal hope, fill us with renewed faith, strength, and purpose. Let us carry His message of love and hope throughout the year, illuminating our homes, communities, and our beloved Nigeria.

The Senate President said “Christmas is a time when hope fills the air, when merriment and goodwill permeate our hearts. Yet, amidst the glittering lights and festive cheer, it is essential to remember the reason for this season – the birth of our Saviour, Jesus Christ. In a world grappling with uncertainty, strife, and challenges, Jesus remains the beacon of hope, offering solace and assurance to all who seek Him”.

Giving an analogy of his stint as governor of Akwa Ibom state, the Senate President declared that “We are in the Guinness Book of World Records for the largest ever ensemble of Christmas Carol Singers. This feat was attained when I was the Governor of Akwa Ibom State. We wanted to have a taste of Heaven when the Bible says in Revelation 7:9 that “… a great multitude which no one could number, of all nations, tribes, peoples, and tongues, standing before the throne and before the Lamb, clothed with white robes, with palm branches in their hands.”

“I believe that one day, Nigerians of all tribes, peoples and tongues will come together in unity and patriotism, and share the love of Jesus Christ as He is known to us Christians and Isa as He is known to our Moslem brethren.

“Just as the star led the way to the humble manger in Bethlehem, Jesus continues to light the path for those who place their trust in Him. His birth represents a promise, a divine covenant calling us out of darkness into His marvelous light. His life exemplifies limitless compassion, forgiveness, and unwavering love. By embracing Jesus as our hope, we discover strength, redemption, and the promise of eternal life”, he stated.