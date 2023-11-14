Akeredolu: Ajulo commends Ondo elders for resolving political crisis

Kayode Ajulo, a constitutional lawyer has commended the Ondo State elders for the steps taken to resolve the political crisis that had bedevilled the state.

Ajulo, who is also the Chairman of the Board of Trustees of Egalitarian Mission for Africa (EMA) said this in a statement on Tuesday in Abuja.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Ondo State has been facing a political crisis intensified by the absence of Governor Rotimi Akeredolu and a contentious impeachment process involving the Deputy, Lucky Aiyedatiwa.

He said the state eventually found solace in a pivotal meeting at the residence of Afenifere leader Pa Reuben Fasoranti on November 13.

Ajulo said that the state`s elders and leaders’ forum converged to discuss peace and development amidst the current political turbulence.

Ajulo had earlier urged the state elders to intervene in the crisis that disrupted governance and fuelled enmity among the political actors in the state.

He expressed optimism in Ondo State’s ability to independently address challenges, while applauding the elders for responding to the call, emphasising the critical nature of such a meeting.

Ajulo who said that collective efforts was required to forester a harmonious coexistence, urged the indigenes to join the cause initiated by the united front of Ondo elders.

NAN reports that the national leader of Afenifere, Pa Reuben Fasoranti, Monday held a meeting with some elders of the state to resolve the crisis between Akeredolu and his Deputy.