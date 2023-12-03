Again, armed robbers attack Ogun Poly, kill one, injure nine

Hoodlums, suspected to be armed robbers, have reportedly attacked students of the Gateway Polytechnic (ICT), Sapaade, Ogun State, killing one, while nine others sustained injuries in Ode Remo in the early hours of Saturday, Vanguard News is reporting.

It gathered the attack targeted students staying at off-campus hostels in Sapaade, Ode, Ipara and Isara.

This attack comes barely a week after the management closed the school for three days following students protest of the rape of female students last week.

The suspected robbers returned to Ode in the early hours of Saturday and attacked the students’ hostel.

According to a source, the gun-wielding hoodlums invaded the students’ hostel around 3am and unleashed terror on them, adding that the attack, which took place in the Larufi area of Ode, left one dead and nine others injured, including a landlord.

In some of the viral clips of the attack, our correspondent observed shattered doors, broken windows and walls riddled with bullets.

It was gathered that the robbers used heavy stones to break some windows to force their way into the hostels.

One of the students said: “I heard a gunshot around 3am and when I woke up this morning, I was told they shot nine students and one landlord.

“They were taken to the hospital, but one died.

“They stole a car to escape.”

Speaking, a senior lecturer at the Polytechnic, who confirmed the attack said, six were shot, of which one died.

The lecturer said: “According to the story I heard, the guy that was shot (dead) is not our student, he graduated last session, hopefully expecting to come back for his HND next session.”

Describing the incessant attacks on students as unfortunate, he noted that the government had deviated from the agreement between the State and citizens.

“It is quite unfortunate that the government has deviated from the agreement between the State and citizens. Protection of lives and property are nothing to write home about in this country where our environment is not left out,” the lecturer said.

The spokesperson, Ogun State Police Command, Omolola Odutola, has not responded to calls and messages from our correspondent as of the time of this report.

The institution’s Public Relations Officer, Adedayo Folorunsho, also declined comment on the attack, saying: “The security agencies should be allowed to do their jobs.”

Meanwhile, the Students Union of the polytechnic has passed a vote of no confidence in Governor Dapo Abiodun of Ogun State over the security challenges in the students’ communities.

“Sequel to the incessant robbery attack on the student of the Gateway ICT Polytechnic Saapade, the Students’ Union and students leaders of Gateway ICT Polytechnic, Saapade are exhausted with what we described as unattainable promises, miscalculated and undue priorities on insecurity by the administration of Governor Dapo Abiodun and the security apparatus within the axis of Ipara, Ode, and Isara,” reads a statement signed by Olatunji Idowu Alexander, President of the Students’ Union.

The statement by Alexander added: “As the student union body, we expect that the institution which is just a few minutes drive to the governor’s personal residence should be dear to the heart of the governor in providing adequate security for the environment.

“The students have lost confidence in the deliverables of the administration of Governor Dapo Abiodun as it concerns students safety, they strongly condemn the absolute negligence and drastically too slow pace of responsibilities towards these concerns.

“The poor security systems, that has resulted in cases of rape, theft, killing of students, robbery, assault and destruction of properties on campus and around. The learning conditions for students on the campus have become unbearable.”

Meanwhile, the alumni association of the polytechnic has called for a declaration of state of emergency on security and a curfew from 6pm to 7am around Remo North Local Government Area of the state.

The National President of the Alumni Association, Ajala Olumide, in a statement made available to newsmen, totally frowned and expressed great dissatisfaction over the volatile security situations around the school communities, which has resulted in incessant robberies, attacks, loss of properties and loss of lives among the student’s populace.

Olumide said: “The level of the insecurity around the institution calls for a sober reflection and urgent attention from the school management, leaders of our three major communities, local government, necessary stakeholders, and the state government.

“Education is the best weapon to liberate the world, but it is so disheartening that the state government led by His Excellency Prince Dapo Abiodun has turned a deaf ear to the incessant robberies, attacks, loss of lives and properties facing the students of Gateway ICT Polytechnic Saapade which is the best polytechnic in the state and the fastest growing polytechnic in the country.”

Olumide listed the association’s demands as declaring a state of emergency in the security situation of Remo North Local Government and declaration of curfew from 6pm to 7am.

The Alumni Association appealed to the students of Gateway ICT Polytechnic, Saapade to remain vigilant and be peaceful as they promised to lead from the front in ensuring normalcy is returned to the school environment by engaging the school management, community leaders, local government, necessary stakeholders and the state government.

Olumide also challenged the community leaders of Ode, Isara and Ipara to ensure the safety of the student in their respective community as the students of Gateway ICT Polytechnic, Saapade have been catalysts for positive development in Remo North Local Government and ultimately deserve a haven and conducive environment for their learning.

In the same vein, he seized the medium to appeal to the state government under Governor Abiodun to rescue the students of Gateway ICT Polytechnic, Saapade from incessant robberies, attacks and loss of lives and properties.