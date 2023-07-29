Adekunle Gold’s music most streamed in US, UK, Nigeria – Spotify

828 828

Spotify, an online streaming platform, says Adekunle Gold’s music has been observed to be mostly streamed in the United States of America in the last 28 days.

Phiona Okumu, Spotify’s Head of Music for Sub-Saharan Africa, made the disclosure in a statement in Lagos.

Okumu also said Nigeria is the second nation where the artiste’s music is most streamed followed by the United Kingdom.

She said the data was released in celebration of Adekunle Gold’s grand success as he released his 18-track album: “Tequila Ever After,” on July 28.

According to her, the album features Adekunle Gold’s released tracks like: “Party No Dey Stop,” featuring Zinoleesky; “Omo Eko”; “Do You Mind?”; and “Ogaranya.”

Okumu said: “Spotify data shows that fans are already loving the releases, with Party No Dey Stop landing as his fifth most streamed track of all times , just four months after its release.

“It is also the most exported track globally among 18-35 year olds, followed by High, the Davido-featured track.

“There is no doubt that Adekunle is well loved in Nigeria, after all, his single “Omo Eko” is a love letter to Lagos, his native city.

“Interestingly though, Spotify data over the last 28 days shows that the United States is streaming his music the most.

“Nigeria is second, followed by the United Kingdom. AG Baby, as he is also known, just announced a U.S. and UK tour starting September.

”So, it’s likely that the listeners in these two countries are streaming in readiness for the tour.”

Okumu noted that a true testament to Adekunle Gold’s growth over the years could be seen in his streaming numbers.

She revealed that Adekunle Gold’s first track to hit 10 million streams was: “Something Different,” one year and four months after it was released.

She hinted that “Party No Dey Stop” already had 20 million plus streams on Spotify and it only took a little over four months after release.

She added: “Adekunle Gold is constantly reinventing himself, which is what makes a great artiste. We have seen the growth from his first album, ‘Gold to Tequila Ever After’, where he samples a variety of genres, but still stays true to himself.

“We are excited to continue supporting artistes such as Adekunle on their journey to conquering the global stages.”

According to Okumu, collaborations within the music industry serves as a way to merge fan bases, hence, increasing a song’s chances of success.

She said Adekunle Gold is no stranger to collaborations as four out of his five top streamed songs on Spotify were collaborations.

She added: “For Tequila Ever After, he has tapped his wife and fellow artiste Simi, fast rising star Odumodublvck, American artists Pharell Williams, Khalid among others, proving that this is an album for all music lovers.

“When it comes to playlisting, his songs appear in over two million user-generated playlists, with ‘High’ being the most popular song on playlists.

“Surprisingly, males between the age of 23-27 are the ones streaming his music the most according to Spotify.

“Adekunle Gold’s Tequila Ever After is now available to stream on Spotify.”