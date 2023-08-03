Adediwura seeks more recognition for drummers as he prepares for Asa Day in Canada

Fast-rising actor, Adediwura Stephenn Olanrewaju, has sought more recognition for African drums and drummers in the culture and entertainment industry.

This is as the actor who plays Olumide alias Cobra in Showmax’s WURA prepares to attend the Asa Day coming up in Canada, courtesy Omooba Joel Olaniyi Oyatoye (Baba Asa), who is powering the trip as part of his support for the Ayangalu Festival held in Ile-Ife, Osun State, weeks ago.

Oyatoye is also sponsoring overall winners of the Ayangalu Drum Festival, Onilu Posi Ooni, to the programme in Canada.

While Adediwura’s Manager, Peter Aliu, will also be part of the trip, the winning troupe consist of Olajide Oyinlola Abiola, Ganiyu Emmanuel, Sunday Olusoga and Alesinloye Posi – all of whom are billed to be part of the Asa Day.

Reflecting on the Ayangalu Festival, Adediwura said the role they played was underplayed in the various genres and across generations.

Adediwura was one of the star guests while he, alongside his Manager, Peter Aliu, was on the panel of judges.

The actor explained that the drummers should enjoy the kind of leverage that musicians, actors, visual artists and writers enjoy because their contributions were not inconsequential.

He thus commended the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi, for making the Ayangalu Festival a big reality.

It was convened by Olori Ronke Ademiluyi Ogunwusi, one of the monarch’s queens.

Adediwura said, “You know that our drums are not just for music and dancing alone. They convey messages. They inspire people. Some have religious connections. And, depending on the mood, context and the drummers, drums can invoke conflict and inspire peace. So, you can imagine how glad I am being part of the Ayangalu Festival, especially with the Oonirisa himself, our Kabiyesi Oba Adeyeye Eniitan Ogunwusi at the vanguard of bringing development to the unique aspect of our culture.”

The history of the Ayan-Agalu Festival is as extremely fascinating as that of any other drum festival staged across the globe.

With a plethora of healing, educative, entertaining and prosperous cultural festivals, the Yoruba race is, undoubtedly, one of the most endowed races replete with rich and prestigious traditions and cultures in the world today.

One such celebrated and prestigious cultural festival is the Drum Festival – (Ayangalu Festival). The origin of Ayan Agalu dates back to the epoch when the Yoruba primogeniture, Oduduwa, descended on the earth at Ile-Ife. Ayangalu was said to have descended next to Oduduwa at a historic place called Atiba and this obviously accounts for why Atiba remains the hub of traditional drummers in Ile Ife – Yoruba ancestral abode – to date. The term ‘Ayangalu’ refers to the ‘spirit or god of the drum’.

This year 2023’s edition had in attendance notable culture enthusiasts that also included Adediwura’s Manager, Peter Aliu.

While Bisola Omoge Bata emerged as the face of Ayan Agalu Festival with a car gift to show for it, Onilu Kisi Ooni consisting of Olajide Oyinlola, Abiola, Ganiyu Emmanuel, Sunday Olusoga and Alesinloye Posi won the competition with their electrifying drums performance.

The victory earned the group a cash gift of N500, 000 and, for further encouragement to their craft, they have been scheduled to attend the Asa Day 2023 in Canada scheduled for October this year.