Abuja stakeholders’ engagement will boost growth, development – Ekiti Information Commissioner

Ekiti State Commissioner for Information, Taiwo Olatunbosun has said that the recent stakeholders’ engagement by Governor Biodun Oyebanji in Abuja would bolster growth and development in the state.

Speaking in Ado Ekiti on the outcome of the meeting, Olatunbosun described the gathering as integral part of the policy of inclusion and partnership with stakeholders towards ensuring sustainable development in the state.

Olatunbosun said that the meeting which over 300 people attended including the first Executive Governor of the State, Otunba Niyi Adebayo; Senate Leader, Senator Opeyemi Bamidele; Minister of Solid Minerals, Dr. Dele Alake; Senators Yemi Adaramodu and Cyril Fasuyi; Speaker, Ekiti State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Adeoye Aribasoye; Permanent Secretary, State House, Engr Funsho Adebiyi, members of State Executive Council as well as over 250 senior public servants and members of the organized private sector of Ekiti extraction in Abuja among others, was strategically planned to create shared understanding and improve collaboration with vital stakeholders towards making Government work more effectively.

He noted that the meeting aided a continuous and improved connection with all parties and provided a robust opportunity for exchange of ideas, stressing that the focus is to continually network various players in the society for the benefit of all and good governance.

The Commissioner said “Governor Oyebanji’s strict adherence to the democratic principle of inclusiveness is ensuring that an average Ekiti person, anywhere, wherever they live, must have a say in the governance of the State and have the opportunity to participate to contribute to the growth and prosperity of Ekiti.

“The Governor, while briefing them of the activities of his administration from inception, spoke extensively on the six strategic pillars of his administration and how we have been able to change the narratives through the people oriented, people focused and the peoples welfare that government has been able to address.

“Mr. Governor has successfully taken the activities of his government to the doorstep of Ekiti indigenes in the Federal Capital with the programme, for them to be updated on the achievements of the administration.

“How we met Ekiti and what we have been able to do in terms of the limited resources available, what we have done in terms of economic growth, what we have done in term of the Internally Generated Revenue to reduce the dependency on monthly revenue allocation from the Federation account.

“It was also an opportunity for the Governor to interact and create a strong bond with the indigenes of Ekiti who are in strategic positions and can contribute to the growth and development of the State.”

According to him, emphasis is on collaboration in the areas of governance and improvement that the State can benefit in terms of infrastructures, investments and National presence amongst others.

Expressing appreciation to all stakeholders at the meeting for their words of encouragement, ideas, suggestions and other contributions, Olatunbosun reiterated the commitment of the Oyebanji administration to making the Governor’s Shared Prosperity vision a reality with genuine collaboration with all stakeholders.

“Governor Oyebanji holds it very dear to his heart that, together we can make a greater Ekiti, we can have a better Ekiti, we can have a more united Ekiti, and that we can have a very peaceful and prosperous Ekiti. And that is just the simple truth”, he enthused.